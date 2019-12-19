Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Impresses off bench
Clarke had 27 points (13-19 FG, 0-2 3PT, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 126-122 loss at the Thunder.
Clarke has missed five of Memphis' last nine contests, but he has looked impressive since returning from his absence -- he has scored 25 or more points in two of his last three games, and he has grabbed seven or more boards in three of his last four contests. He should continue coming off the bench, but Clarke already has a big enough role to be productive in most fantasy formats even if he comes off the bench on a regular basis.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Absent from injury report•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Ruled out Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Goes for 15 in return•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Officially probable•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Hoping to return this week•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.