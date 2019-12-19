Clarke had 27 points (13-19 FG, 0-2 3PT, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 126-122 loss at the Thunder.

Clarke has missed five of Memphis' last nine contests, but he has looked impressive since returning from his absence -- he has scored 25 or more points in two of his last three games, and he has grabbed seven or more boards in three of his last four contests. He should continue coming off the bench, but Clarke already has a big enough role to be productive in most fantasy formats even if he comes off the bench on a regular basis.