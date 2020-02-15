Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Impressive outing Friday
Clarke finished with 22 points (11-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Friday's Team World loss to Team USA in the Rising Stars Challenge.
Clarke was one of only four players to exceed 20 points while adding a game-high eight rebounds. The exciting rookie continues to go from strength-to-strength for the Grizzlies and has been a top-75 player this season despite playing only 22 minutes per game. The Grizzlies are seemingly going to be pushing for a playoff spot this season which could have a detrimental impact on Clarke's fantasy ceiling. With that being said, he is a clear must-roster player and there is certainly scope for him to improve as we near the fantasy playoffs.
