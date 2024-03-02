Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said Feb. 22 that Clarke (Achilles) has been taking part in more minimal contact work on the court and is expected to play before the end of the season, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

Jenkins offered up no concrete timeline for Clarke's return, but since he's not taking full contact just yet, the veteran big man can probably be viewed as week-to-week rather than day-to-day at this stage of his recovery from the left Achilles' tendon tear he suffered just under a year ago. Given that the 20-40 Grizzlies aren't shaping up as playoff contenders, the team has little incentive to rush Clarke back on the court until they're fully confident in his health.