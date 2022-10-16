Clarke and the Grizzlies agreed to terms Sunday on a four-year extension worth roughly $52 million, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Entering his fourth NBA season, Clarke remains on his rookie deal, but the extension will kick in in 2023-24 and keep the former Gonzaga product in Memphis for the foreseeable future. Clarke has been a key bench piece since joining the Grizzlies in 2019-20, and he'll be particularly important early on this season while Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) recovers from offseason surgery. Clarke closed last season with averages of 10.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.1 blocks and 0.6 steals in 19.5 minutes per contest.