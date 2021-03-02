Clarke will start Tuesday's game at Washington, Evan Barnes of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
The 24-year-old will make his third start in his past nine appearances with Kyle Anderson (illness) unavailable Tuesday. Clarke is averaging 13.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 29.5 minutes as a starter this season.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Goes for 16 and 12 in win•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Starting Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Not on injury report•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Out Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Nets 12 points in return as starter•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Starting Friday•