Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Leads bench in loss
Clarke scored 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding six rebounds, an assist and a block in 25 minutes off the bench during Friday's 118-86 loss to the Magic.
The rookie was the only member of the Grizzlies' second unit to score in double digits, and he led the bench in boards as well. Clarke has had a solid start to his NBA career, scoring at least 10 points in six of eight games while making an impact on the defensive end as well (1.6 blocks per game).
