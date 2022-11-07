Clarke amassed 16 points (7-8 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 21 minutes during Sunday's 103-97 win over the Wizards.

Clarke made all but one of his eight shot attempts from the field in this one, as he tied his season-best in scoring with 16 points. He's also been a key contributor in blocks to start the 2022-23 campaign, swatting away six shots over his last three matchups. The Gonzaga product has logged 20 or more minutes in two of 10 contests, but his offensive efficiency and block production are worth noting for prospective fantasy managers.