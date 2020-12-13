Clarke (groin) is considered doubtful for Monday's preseason game against the Timberwolves.
A sore groin kept Clarke out of Saturday's opener, and he appears set to miss another contest as the Grizzlies continue their four-game preseason slate. On Saturday, Memphis started Kyle Anderson and Dillon Brooks at the forward positions.
