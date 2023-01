Clarke (hip), who has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Spurs, is unlikely to return until next week, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Clarke will miss a fifth consecutive game Monday, and coach Taylor Jenkins said that the 26-year-old will be back "hopefully sometime next week." As a result, Clarke should be sidelined Wednesday against San Antonio and Saturday against the Pacers, and he'll focus on his recovery in hopes of returning next week.