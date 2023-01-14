Coach Taylor Jenkins said Clarke (hip) is likely to play in Saturday's tilt against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Clarke was initially handed a questionable tag due to soreness in his left hip but is slated to play in Saturday's contest. He has been sidelined since Dec. 31 due to the issue and his return would lessen the workload of Xavier Tillman.
