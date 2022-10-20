Clarke finished with eight points (4-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and six rebounds across 19 minutes during Wednesday's 115-112 overtime victory over the Knicks.

Clarke is expected to see increased run off the bench early in the 2022-23 campaign while Jaren Jackson (foot) is sidelined, but the Grizzlies leaned heavily on starter Santi Aldama in the frontcourt during Wednesday's overtime win to begin the regular season. Clarke was relatively efficient when on the court, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Aldama continue to have more of a featured role after he posted a double-double Wednesday.