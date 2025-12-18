Clarke (knee) recorded six points (2-7 FG, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 17 minutes during Wednesday's 116-110 victory over the Timberwolves.

Though he drew a start in his season debut after completing his recovery from a late September right knee procedure, Clarke was eased into action despite the absences of Ja Morant (ankle), Zach Edey (ankle) and other key rotation players for the Grizzlies. Clarke has had trouble staying on the court ever since being a first-round pick in 2019, so the team will likely be cautious with the 29-year-old big man's workload as he gets his legs back under him. The Grizzlies went with a supersized starting lineup without a true point guard Wednesday, but Clarke could move to the bench Saturday against the Wizards if Morant is cleared to return.