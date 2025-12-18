Clarke had six points (2-7 FG, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 17 minutes during Wednesday's 116-110 victory over the Timberwolves.

Getting the start in his season debut after completing his recovery from knee surgery, Clarke was eased into action despite the absences of Ja Morant (ankle), Zach Edey (ankle) and other key rotation players for the Grizzlies. Clarke has had trouble staying on the court ever since being a first-round pick in 2019, so the team will likely be cautious with the 29-year-old center's workload as he gets his legs back under him.