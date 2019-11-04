Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Listed as probable
Clarke (back) is considered probable for Monday's game against Houston.
Clarke has been nursing a sore back in recent days, but all indications are that he'll be available Monday night. The rookie could be set for increased minutes with Jaren Jackson, Jr. (knee) sidelined. Clarke had 16 points, 11 rebounds, three steals, and two blocks in Saturday's loss to Phoenix.
