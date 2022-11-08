Clarke totaled 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 3PT), eight rebounds and one assist in 31 minutes during Monday's loss to the Celtics.

Clarke stepped into the starting lineup in place of an injured Steven Adams (ankle), and he turned in a strong shooting performance while also tying for the team lead in rebounds. Clarke has now scored in double figures in three straight contests, though he's unlikely to rack up over 30 minutes on nights he comes off the bench, a role he'll return to once Adams is cleared to play.