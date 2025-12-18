Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Making season debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clarke (knee) will play in Wednesday's game against Minnesota.
Clarke has been recovering from offseason knee surgery and has finally received clearance to make his season debut. With Zach Edey (ankle) sidelined for multiple weeks, Clarke has the opportunity to claim a significant role off the bench. Given the lengthy layoff, the Grizzlies could look to ease Clarke into action.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Officially out•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Doubtful for Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Assigned to G League•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Out another 6-9 weeks•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Undergoes procedure on knee•