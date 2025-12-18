default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Clarke (knee) will play in Wednesday's game against Minnesota.

Clarke has been recovering from offseason knee surgery and has finally received clearance to make his season debut. With Zach Edey (ankle) sidelined for multiple weeks, Clarke has the opportunity to claim a significant role off the bench. Given the lengthy layoff, the Grizzlies could look to ease Clarke into action.

More News