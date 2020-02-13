Clarke exploded for 27 points (12-14 FG, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 111-104 win over the Trail Blazers.

Clarke matched his career high in scoring while missing just two field-goal attempts and turning in an extremely well-rounded line. He has reached double figures in scoring in seven of his last nine appearances. However, his overall production remains fairly volatile given his modest minutes average.