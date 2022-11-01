Clarke didn't see the floor for the final 13:30 of Monday's 121-105 loss to the Jazz due to an apparent hand or finger injury, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

Memphis didn't provide an update on Clarke's condition after the game, but the big man was spotted with his hand covered by a towel as he checked out of the game with 1:30 left in the third quarter. The Grizzlies' injury report thus warrants monitoring in advance of Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, as Clarke's fantasy managers aim to get a better sense of his availability for that contest. If none of Clarke, Jake LaRavia (illness) and Steven Adams (jaw) are ready to play Wednesday, the Grizzlies could hand heavy minutes to Santi Aldama, Xavier Tillman and Kenneth Lofton in the frontcourt.