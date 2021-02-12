Clarke (calf) is ruled out for Friday's game against the Lakers.
Clarke will miss a fourth consecutive game due to right calf soreness. In his stead, Xavier Tillman and Gorgui Dieng could continue to see more work for the Grizzlies.
