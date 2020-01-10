Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Modest effort Tuesday
Clarke posted six points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block across 18 minutes during Tuesday's 119-112 victory over the Timberwolves.
Tuesday was a muted effort from Clarke, who has seen fewer than 20 minutes in two of the past three games. He's functioning as a backup to both Jaren Jackson and Jonas Valanciunas, so his workload is often tied to that pair. Still, it doesn't take too much time on the court for Clarke to rack up numbers. He has seven performances this season where he's recorded at least 10 points, five rebounds and one block in 25 or fewer minutes. Only Enes Kanter, Willie Cauley-Stein and Dwight Howard have more such games.
