Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Near double-double in win
Clarke furnished nine points (4-10 FG, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block across 21 minutes during the Grizzlies' 79-69 win over the Suns in a Las Vegas Summer League game Tuesday.
Clarke wasn't quite as proficient on the offensive end as he'd been during his debut Sunday against the Clippers. However, he managed to double up his rebounding total while also seeing a bump of four minutes in playing time. The 21st overall pick is likely to continue seeing extended opportunity in remaining summer league games.
