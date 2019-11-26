Clarke supplied 17 points (8-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one block in 25 minutes during Monday's 126-114 loss to the Pacers.

Clarke continues to exceed all expectations from an efficiency standpoint, even though that was one of his strengths in college. The 23-year-old rookie has already drained more threes (nine-of-19) through 15 appearances than he combined for across three years in college (six-of-24), and his shooting ability was supposed to be among the top concerns about his game translating to the next level. At this point it seems the only thing that's stopping Clarke from becoming a fantastic option across all fantasy formats is his fairly modest minute totals.