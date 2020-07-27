Clarke had 16 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 3PT, 2-2 FT) and eight rebounds in Sunday's scrimmage against Houston.
The rookie came off the bench to play 26 minutes in his second of three scrimmages before seeding games begin. Clarke also added an assist and a steal to his ledger.
