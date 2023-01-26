Clarke contributed 19 points (8-10 FG, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 122-120 loss to the Warriors.

Clarke got the start in the absence of Steven Adams (knee), who is now slated to miss 3-5 weeks. His 32 minutes played are his second-highest total of the season so far, and he certainly made the most of his opportunities with a well-rounded performance. It is unclear if Clarke will remain in the starting lineup as we advance or if Coach Taylor Jenkins matched the Warriors' small ball lineup. Whoever starts for Adams will be on the fantasy radar in 12 and 14-team leagues and should have streaming appeal in 10-team formats.