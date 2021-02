Clarke posted 12 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot across 34 minutes in Friday's 109-95 win over the Pistons.

Clarke logged 34 minutes in the win, so it seems that his calf injury is behind him. With the Gonzaga product back in the starting lineup, the Grizzlies will enter a tough stretch of games with a recharged frontcourt. Clarke will play a key role as they try to navigate past the Suns, Mavericks and Clippers in the coming week.