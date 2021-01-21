Clarke and the Grizzlies will not play Friday against the Trail Blazers or Sunday and Monday against the Kings due to postponements, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Contact tracing has left the Grizzlies without eight eligible players, and apparently won't change over the next several days. The Grizzlies' next chance to play is Wednesday against the Bulls.
