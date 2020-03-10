The Grizzlies announced Monday that Clarke (quadriceps) remains without a definitive return date, though the club anticipates that he'll play again this season, Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian reports.

In the same press release, the Grizzlies noted that both Jaren Jackson (knee) and Justise Winslow (back) are expected to return to action "within the next week," so Clarke can safely be ruled out for all three of Memphis' games this week. Prior to getting hurt, Clarke was in the midst of a productive season as the Grizzlies' top big man off the bench. Through his 50 appearances, the 23-year-old rookie is averaging 12.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 21.7 minutes while shooting 62.3 percent from the floor, 40.4 percent from distance and 78.5 percent from the charity stripe.