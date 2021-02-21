Clarke isn't on the injury report for Monday's game against the Mavericks.
Clarke missed the Grizzlies' last game due to a right calf issue, but he'll return to action for Monday's contest against Dallas. With Dillon Brooks (thigh) sidelined Monday, Clarke could see increased run alongside Kyle Anderson in the frontcourt.
