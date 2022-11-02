Clarke (hand) is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Clarke seemed to injure his hand late in Monday's game against the Jazz, but he's fine for Wednesday. With Steven Adams (jaw) and Jake LaRavia (illness) questionable, Clarke could see more minutes.
