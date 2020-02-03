Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Not on injury report
Clarke is not listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Pistons.
Clarke was held out of Friday's game against the Pels due to a sore hip, but the issue doesn't look to be anything that will cost him multiple games. The rookie has scored in double-figures in each of his last four healthy games, adding 7.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks in that span.
