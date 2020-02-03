Play

Clarke is not listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Pistons.

Clarke was held out of Friday's game against the Pels due to a sore hip, but the issue doesn't look to be anything that will cost him multiple games. The rookie has scored in double-figures in each of his last four healthy games, adding 7.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks in that span.

