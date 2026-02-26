Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Not yet ready to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clarke (calf) is out for Friday's game against Dallas.
Memphis hasn't provided another update on Clarke's status since initially stating that he would miss the next 4-to-6 weeks while rehabbing from a Grade 2 right calf strain. He can be considered week-to-week until the Grizzlies release more information on his availability moving forward.
