default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Clarke (calf) is out for Friday's game against Dallas.

Memphis hasn't provided another update on Clarke's status since initially stating that he would miss the next 4-to-6 weeks while rehabbing from a Grade 2 right calf strain. He can be considered week-to-week until the Grizzlies release more information on his availability moving forward.

More News