Clarke (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Thunder.
Clarke appears to be working through right knee soreness following the Grizzlies' 132-124 win over the Pelicans on Friday, during which he logged three points, four rebounds, two blocks and two steals over 19 minutes. Jay Huff would serve as the Grizzlies' backup center behind rookie Zach Edey if Clarke was unable to play Sunday.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Tallies four defensive stoppers•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Retreats to bench Thursday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Solid inside during victory•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Starting role continues•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Nears double-double in win•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Good to go, starting Friday•