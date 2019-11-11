Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Off injury report
Clarke (back) wasn't listed on Monday's injury report.
Clarke will return to the floor after missing Saturday's tilt with Dallas due to a minor back injury. Through eight games, the rookie forward is averaging 11.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 22.8 minutes. Omari Sankofa of The Athletic wrote Monday that the Grizzlies plan to increase Clarke's workload as the season progresses.
