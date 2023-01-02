Clarke (hip) will not play Sunday against the Kings.
As expected, Clarke will sit on the second night of a back-to-back set as he deals with a sore hip. The Grizzlies have a pair of off days coming up before Wednesday's game against the Kings, so the hope is that the reserve forward is back for that contest.
