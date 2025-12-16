Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Officially out
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clarke (knee) is out for Monday's game against the Clippers.
Clarke has been practicing in the G League, but he's not yet ready for game action. His next opportunity for a return will arrive Wednesday in Minnesota.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Doubtful for Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Assigned to G League•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Out another 6-9 weeks•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Undergoes procedure on knee•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Won't have knee surgery•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Out for remainder of season•