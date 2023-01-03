Clarke (hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against the Hornets.
Clarke will miss a second straight game due to a hip injury. Wednesday's contest is the first half of a back-to-back set, so the fourth-year big man should be considered questionable, at best, for Thursday's matchup against the Magic.
