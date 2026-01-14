Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Out another 4-to-6 weeks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clarke is progressing well from his Grade 2 right calf strain and is expected to return in four to six weeks, the Grizzlies announced Wednesday.
Based on this timetable, a return right after the All-Star break could potentially be on the table for Clarke. The forward has appeared in just two games this season, as he was dealing with a knee issue prior to his latest calf injury.
