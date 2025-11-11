The Grizzlies announced Tuesday that Clarke (knee) is progressing well, but he will be sidelined for another six-to-nine weeks.

Clarke underwent a procedure to address knee synovitis back on Sep. 26, but a timetable was never provided at the time. The Grizzlies have provided more clarity this time around, and based on this updated timetable, the earliest possible return date would be Dec. 26 against the Bucks. Given his injury history, Clarke will likely face heavy restrictions once he does get the green light to return.