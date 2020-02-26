Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Out at least two weeks
Clarke has a right quadriceps injury and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
The rookie first-round pick was believed to be dealing with a right hip injury, but an MRI instead revealed an issue with his quad. The specifics remain unclear, but Clarke will miss seven games as a result, and possibly more. The timing couldn't be worse for the Grizzlies, as Jaren Jackson (knee) is facing a similar recovery timeline. Josh Jackson, Jordan Bell and Gorgui Dieng figure to see increased run in the meantime.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Unlikely to return•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Impressive outing Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Matches career high in scoring•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Quiet night in 21 minutes•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Underwhelming line Monday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...