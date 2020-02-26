Clarke has a right quadriceps injury and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

The rookie first-round pick was believed to be dealing with a right hip injury, but an MRI instead revealed an issue with his quad. The specifics remain unclear, but Clarke will miss seven games as a result, and possibly more. The timing couldn't be worse for the Grizzlies, as Jaren Jackson (knee) is facing a similar recovery timeline. Josh Jackson, Jordan Bell and Gorgui Dieng figure to see increased run in the meantime.