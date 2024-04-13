Clarke (hand) is out for Sunday's game against the Nuggets.

Clarke spent most of the season recovering from an Achilles injury, and while he made his season debut on March 27, he won't play in the final game of the campaign due to a contusion. The Grizzlies won't risk Clarke in a meaningless game, as the team has been out of playoff contention for quite some time now. Clarke ends the 2023-24 season with averages of 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 blocks across 22.3 minutes per game in six appearances (one start).