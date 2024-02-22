Clarke (Achilles) will remain out for Friday's game against the Clippers.

Clarke hinted back in December that he was hopeful to return at some point around the All-Star break, but he remains without an official timetable to make his season debut while he works his way back from left Achilles surgery. Given his lack of a timetable along with the fact that he'll likely be under significant minutes restrictions once he's officially cleared to play, Clarke is safe to leave on the waiver wire in most fantasy formats.