Clarke (groin) won't play in Monday's preseason game against Minnesota.
As expected, Clarke won't be available for the Grizzlies' second preseason game. The forward is currently nursing a sore groin and by no means do the Grizzlies have to rush their 2019 first-round pick back to the court in a meaningless contest.
