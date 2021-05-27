Clarke picked up his fourth consecutive DNP-CD in Wednesday's Game 2 loss to Utah.

Coming off of an encouraging rookie season, Clarke was expected to be a major contributor for the Grizzlies, but he regressed in a number of key categories and is now out of the rotation as coach Taylor Jenkins leans on Jaren Jackson Jr. and Xavier Tillman for minutes at the four. Looking ahead, this is an extremely discouraging development for Clarke's fantasy value in 2021-22. He entered 2020-21 with an ADP inside the top 100.