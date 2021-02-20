Clarke won't play in Saturday's game against Phoenix due to a right calf injury.

The forward is still apparently dealing with a right calf issue that cost him four games earlier in the month, as the Grizzlies are electing to keep him on the sidelines for this one due to "injury maintenance". With Kyle Anderson (rest) and Dillon Brooks (thigh) both out as well, expect Desmond Bane, Xavier Tillman and De'Anthony Melton to see increased run versus the Suns on Saturday.