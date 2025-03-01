Clarke (lips) is out for Saturday's game against the Spurs, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.
Clarke will miss a game just for the second time since the calendar flipped to the new year, as he's dealing with a laceration on his lip. This shouldn't be a serious injury, though, so his status for Monday's game against the Hawks is uncertain.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Questionable Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Logs double-double as reserve•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Will play vs. Toronto•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Won't play Monday vs. Spurs•
-
Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Iffy for Monday•