Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Out Saturday
Clarke will be out for Saturday's matchup against the Mavericks due to a back injury.
Clarke was dealing with a back injury earlier in the year, though this will mark his first missed game. In his absence, Kyle Anderson and Bruno Caboclo could see extra minutes.
