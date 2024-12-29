Clarke (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Thunder.
Clarke joins a laundry list of Grizzlies players ruled out ahead of Sunday's contest due to right knee soreness. With Zach Edey (concussion) also out of the lineup, Jay Huff will likely see a substantial role in the frontcourt alongside Jaren Jackson.
