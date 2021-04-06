Clarke (calf) is out Tuesday against the Heat, Evan Barnes of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Initially questionable with left calf soreness, Clarke will end up sitting out. In his absence, Xavier Tillman and Killian Tillie could see more action.
