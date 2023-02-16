Clarke compiled eight points (4-8 FG), 10 rebounds, four blocks, three steals and three assists across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 117-111 win over Utah.

After coming off the bench in each of the past six games, Clarke drew the starting nod at center over Xavier Tillman, who was limited to just 12 minutes in a reserve role. While Clarke's performance in the two defensive categories was undeniably impressive, it's tough to rely on him continuing to fill a 30-minute starting role, given the recent pattern in which head coach Taylor Jenkins has deployed his centers. Moreover, the Grizzlies could get Steven Adams (knee) back coming out of the All-Star break, in which case Clarke would likely settle into a full-time bench role while Tillman would likely drop out of the rotation.