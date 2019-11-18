Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke: Perfect from field
Clarke had 19 points (8-8 FG, 2-2 3PT, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 131-114 loss against Denver.
Clarke was perfect from the field for the second time in his last six games, and he has been shooting the ball exceptionally well over that six-game span thanks to a 74.0 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from three-point range. The rookie has established himself as a reliable bench threat for Memphis despite logging over 25 minutes just once all season long.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...