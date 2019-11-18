Clarke had 19 points (8-8 FG, 2-2 3PT, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 131-114 loss against Denver.

Clarke was perfect from the field for the second time in his last six games, and he has been shooting the ball exceptionally well over that six-game span thanks to a 74.0 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from three-point range. The rookie has established himself as a reliable bench threat for Memphis despite logging over 25 minutes just once all season long.